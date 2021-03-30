Dr. William Preston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Preston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Preston, MD
Dr. William Preston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Preston works at
Dr. Preston's Office Locations
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Prime Care Medical Center270 E Court Ave Ste B, Selmer, TN 38375 Directions (731) 422-0213
The Jackson Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0340
West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hosptial616 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Preston is great. His staff is slow to return important questions asked by his patients. This is unprofessional.
About Dr. William Preston, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104894799
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preston has seen patients for Otitis Media, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.