Overview of Dr. William Prickett, MD

Dr. William Prickett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Prickett works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute Professional Corporation in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.