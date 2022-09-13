Overview

Dr. William Priester, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Priester works at William D Priester MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.