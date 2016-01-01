See All Psychiatrists in Inverness, IL
Dr. William Puga, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Inverness, IL
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Puga, MD

Dr. William Puga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Puga works at ProActive Behavioral Services in Inverness, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proactive Behavioral Services
    1644 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 776-4500
  2. 2
    ProActive Behavioral Services
    215 N Main St, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 678-9033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Overdose Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overdose
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. William Puga, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427011170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Va
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puga accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Puga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Puga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

