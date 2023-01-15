Overview

Dr. William Pullano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Pullano works at William E Pullano MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.