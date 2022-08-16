See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. William Purkert, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Purkert, MD

Dr. William Purkert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Purkert works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Purkert's Office Locations

    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1330
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Fairfax Surgical Group
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-6985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Aug 16, 2022
    The surgical skills of Michael DeBakey, the bedside manner of Marcus Welby, and the kindness of Fred Rogers. From our first visit, to the surgery, to his post-operative care, Dr. Purkert was amazing! Every other doctor and nurse we met during the care of my teenaged daughter said the same thing when they heard he was her surgeon, "oh, Dr. Purkert is the best--you are lucky to have him!".
    About Dr. William Purkert, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588605356
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Purkert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purkert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purkert works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Purkert’s profile.

    Dr. Purkert has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purkert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Purkert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purkert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purkert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purkert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

