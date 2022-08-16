Dr. William Purkert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Purkert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Purkert, MD
Dr. William Purkert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Purkert works at
Dr. Purkert's Office Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fairfax Surgical Group8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-6985
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The surgical skills of Michael DeBakey, the bedside manner of Marcus Welby, and the kindness of Fred Rogers. From our first visit, to the surgery, to his post-operative care, Dr. Purkert was amazing! Every other doctor and nurse we met during the care of my teenaged daughter said the same thing when they heard he was her surgeon, "oh, Dr. Purkert is the best--you are lucky to have him!".
About Dr. William Purkert, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588605356
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purkert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purkert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purkert works at
Dr. Purkert has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purkert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purkert speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Purkert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purkert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purkert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purkert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.