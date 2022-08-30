Dr. William Quayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Quayle, MD
Overview of Dr. William Quayle, MD
Dr. William Quayle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Houston Eye Associates590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 782-4406
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The appointment with Dr. Quayle was great! I’ve known him for 40 years and he is still the kind, attentive physician he’s always been! And his staff is not only very professional, but FUN as well! Thank you all for taking good care of me!! Joan Mc
About Dr. William Quayle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex/Bexar Co Hosp
- Baylor
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Quayle has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Quayle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quayle.
