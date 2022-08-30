See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. William Quayle, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Quayle, MD

Dr. William Quayle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Quayle works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quayle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Eye Associates
    2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828
  2. 2
    Houston Eye Associates
    590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 782-4406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 30, 2022
    The appointment with Dr. Quayle was great! I’ve known him for 40 years and he is still the kind, attentive physician he’s always been! And his staff is not only very professional, but FUN as well! Thank you all for taking good care of me!! Joan Mc
    — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Quayle, MD
    About Dr. William Quayle, MD

    Specialties
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Quayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quayle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quayle works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quayle’s profile.

    Dr. Quayle has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Quayle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quayle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

