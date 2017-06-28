Dr. William Radentz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radentz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Radentz III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Radentz III, MD is a Dermatologist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Radentz III works at
Locations
-
1
Radentz & Radentz MDS39755 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 600-3946
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radentz III?
Dr. Radentz is a true blessing! He is kind, gentle and very helpful. He and his wife are very caring people. Their staff is professional and very kind as well. It is a rarity to find a doctor anymore, let alone 2, that truly care about you and don't make you feel like a number but rather make you feel that your issue is important. They are an attribute to humanity!!!
About Dr. William Radentz III, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083722243
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radentz III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radentz III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radentz III works at
Dr. Radentz III has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radentz III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Radentz III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radentz III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radentz III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radentz III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.