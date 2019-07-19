Dr. William Rahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rahal, MD
Overview of Dr. William Rahal, MD
Dr. William Rahal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rahal works at
Dr. Rahal's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Aesthetic Institute8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 512-1902
-
2
Beverly Hills Office465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1011, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 798-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahal?
Dr. Rahal is an amazing plastic surgeon! I had a small breast implant and I am very satisfied with the results. My breasts look very natural! Dr. Rahal explained the whole process, was very knowledgeable and had amazing bedside manners. I would recommend him to any person who is seeking a great plastic surgeon in Los Angeles.
About Dr. William Rahal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073769931
Education & Certifications
- Monefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahal works at
Dr. Rahal speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.