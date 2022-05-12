Overview of Dr. William Rambo Jr, MD

Dr. William Rambo Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Rambo Jr works at Progressive Physical Therapy Blanding Street in Columbia, SC with other offices in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.