Dr. William Rand, MD
Overview of Dr. William Rand, MD
Dr. William Rand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rand works at
Dr. Rand's Office Locations
Rand Eye Institute5 W Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 782-1700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
If you want to make sure you have had the most complete eye exam possible this is the place to go. The visit is long but it it because you are evaluated by multiple Dr’s for all possible issues This not just what line can you read and it the red or green better. This is a true medical evaluation of your eyes
About Dr. William Rand, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center|Brooklyn EE Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rand works at
Dr. Rand has seen patients for Floaters, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rand speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.