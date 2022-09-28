Overview of Dr. William Rand, MD

Dr. William Rand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rand works at Rand Eye Institute in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.