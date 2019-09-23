Overview

Dr. William Rath, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Rath works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.