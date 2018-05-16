Dr. William Rawls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rawls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Rawls, MD
Dr. William Rawls, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Rawls' Office Locations
Urology Of Virginia225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
HES THE B E S T!!!!!
About Dr. William Rawls, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639157753
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawls has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawls has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rawls speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawls.
