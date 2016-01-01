Dr. William Read, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Read is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Read, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Read, MD
Dr. William Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Read works at
Dr. Read's Office Locations
Read Eye Center2600 Tower Dr Ste 111, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 387-3881
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Read, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053361311
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Mississippi State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Read has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Read accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Read has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Read works at
Dr. Read has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Eye Cancer and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Read on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Read. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Read.
