Dr. William Reed Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Reed Jr, MD
Dr. William Reed Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and MISH Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Reed Jr works at
Dr. Reed Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Minimally Invasive Surgical Hospital10951 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 432-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Minimally Invasive Surgical Hospital11217 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 432-7200
-
3
William O. Reed, Jr., M.D.,.P.A.12850 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 432-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- MISH Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I looked for several years to find a surgeon to replaced my L3-4 disc. I had prior disc replacement so most would not return my calls as they didn't what the risk that prior anterior approach surgery posed. Dr Reed returned my call and we had a thoughtful rational discussion. He did the procedure last April and I am doing great. Out of chronic discogenic pain. I liked his dry sense of humor, and his ability to explain the risks and procedure aspects in a way that comforted my wife. I have no reservations on recommending Dr Reed and his team.
About Dr. William Reed Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407899958
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Cabarrus Memorial Hospital|Chief Resident, Orthopaedic Surgery, Duke University Medical Center|Duke University Medical Center|Duke University Residency In Orthopaedic, Spine and Upper Extremity Surgery|Ellis Fischell State Cancer Hospital|Harry S. Tr
- U Mo-Columbia Med Ctr|University Mo Columbia Med Center
- University Of Missouri-Columbia Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reed Jr works at
Dr. Reed Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reed Jr speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed Jr.
