Dr. William Reeder, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (29)
Map Pin Small Redding, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Reeder, MD

Dr. William Reeder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairchild Medical Center, Mad River Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Seneca District Hospital and Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Reeder works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shasta Community Health Center
    1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-5710
  2. 2
    Arthritis Associates Of Redding
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 305, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 241-8822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairchild Medical Center
  • Mad River Community Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Oroville Hospital
  • Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Seneca District Hospital
  • Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Elderplan
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 05, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Reader for 5 years. He is the absolute best. He listens to you, he explains and he Cares!
    Claudia M Pickard — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. William Reeder, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134171564
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Residency
    • University Of Ne College Of Med
    Internship
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Reeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeder works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reeder’s profile.

    Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

