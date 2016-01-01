Dr. William Rees II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rees II, MD
Overview of Dr. William Rees II, MD
Dr. William Rees II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Rees II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rees II' Office Locations
-
1
University Health Primary Care Internal Medicine2211 Charlotte St Ste 150, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-4633
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rees II?
About Dr. William Rees II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811952278
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rees II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rees II accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rees II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rees II works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rees II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rees II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rees II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rees II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.