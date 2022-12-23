Dr. William Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Reeves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Reeves, MD
Dr. William Reeves, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Reeves' Office Locations
LowCountry Women's Specialists83 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 931-4866Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LowCountry Women's Specialists1801 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 944-6164Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
LowCountry Women's Specialists9291 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 944-6163Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William "Bo" Reeves is the easiest doctor to talk to about sensitive female issues that I have ever encountered! He never makes me feel uncomfortable when I ask questions, in fact he encourages it. The treatment plan he gave me has genuinely made my quality of life so much better, and I can't thank him enough. I won't go to any other gynecologist. He's the BEST!
About Dr. William Reeves, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396719126
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.