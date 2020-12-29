Dr. William Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Reid, MD
Overview of Dr. William Reid, MD
Dr. William Reid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
Knoxville Office1819 Clinch Ave Ste 214, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-2835
UT Rheumatology Associates1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 550, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I owe my life to Dr. Reid! In January 2009, Dr. Reid performed 3 crainiotomies on me in 6 days due to severe complications with an extremely large meningioma. He was excellent in his skills, proficiency and abilities. If I had to undergo this again, hands-down he would be my choice.
About Dr. William Reid, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1255446175
Education & Certifications
- U SW
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
- Neurosurgery
