Dr. William Reisacher, MD
Dr. William Reisacher, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
He explained the dx and most of all my plan and expected outcomes . The out come he predicted is happening. I feel better and improvement of my ear .
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538182761
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- St. Vincent's Hospital &amp; Medical Center|St. Vincent's Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
