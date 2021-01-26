Overview

Dr. William Resh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Southern California Medical Center|University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.



Dr. Resh works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.