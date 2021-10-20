See All Podiatric Surgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. William Respess, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small Greenville, NC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Respess, DPM

Dr. William Respess, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their residency with Temple University Health System

Dr. Respess works at Foot & Ankle East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Respess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle East
    1020 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 (252) 695-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 20, 2021
    I had my initial appointment with Dr. Respess this morning, and I couldn't be happier! He's personable, direct, compassionate, and I felt a sense of relief when I left.
    Courtney Buckner — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. William Respess, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063401164
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • Temple University Health System
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • East Carolina University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Respess, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Respess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Respess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Respess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Respess works at Foot & Ankle East in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Respess’s profile.

    Dr. Respess has seen patients for Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Respess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Respess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Respess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Respess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Respess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

