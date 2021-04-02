Dr. William Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. William Reynolds, MD
Dr. William Reynolds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
Tampa Eye Clinic3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 874-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Reynold was my surgeon for cataract surgery. He very patiently explains the procedure and answers all questions and addresses every concern. I reall like and trust him!
About Dr. William Reynolds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
