Dr. William Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Richardson, MD
Dr. William Richardson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Richardson Psychiatric Associates PC11 Shenango Rd Ste 1, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 657-1881
All About LIfe4056 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Richardson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
