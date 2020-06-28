Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. William Richardson, MD
Dr. William Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
-
1
Duke Medicine Circle Clinic30 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 613-0444
- 2 200 Trent Dr Ste 1B, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 613-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
I am an 81 year old man. I have suffered with scoliosis in my spine for over 25 years. Several surgeons told me my condition was inoperable. Then I heard of Dr. Richardson a spine surgeon at Duke hospital. Dr. Richardson reconstructed my spine in January 2020. I now have good posture, walking and standing straight up, a 100% improvement, with 80% less pain. Many thanks to Dr. Richardson and Dr. McDonald, credits to their profession and Duke hospital. Charles Valentine Cary N.C.
About Dr. William Richardson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831286475
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Scoliosis, Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.