Dr. William Richheimer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (116)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Richheimer, MD

Dr. William Richheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Richheimer works at Mile High Corneal Specialists in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richheimer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Office
    180 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 482-1300
  2. 2
    Mile High Corneal Specialists
    3900 E Mexico Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 482-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goodland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I got my initial diagnosis of cataracts 4 years ago and then this year, 2023, the the right eye vision became progressively worse. I had my initial consult with Dr. Richheimer and was quite pleased with his explanation of the options that were available to me. I have have had a stigmatism and wore contact lenses for over 40 years. My surgery's were schedule 1 week apart for each eye and the result has far exceeded my expectations! I no longer see a dull world, everything is so clear, clean and sharp. My experience was superb from the nursing staff to Dr. Richheimer. I highly recommend Dr. Richheimer for his solid experience and steady hand. Yay! I can see clearly now!!
    Toni — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. William Richheimer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Korean and Portuguese
    • 1376583575
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Medical Center
    • Exempla St Joseph Hospital
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Cornell U
