Dr. William Richheimer, MD
Overview of Dr. William Richheimer, MD
Dr. William Richheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Richheimer works at
Dr. Richheimer's Office Locations
Denver Office180 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 482-1300
Mile High Corneal Specialists3900 E Mexico Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 482-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I got my initial diagnosis of cataracts 4 years ago and then this year, 2023, the the right eye vision became progressively worse. I had my initial consult with Dr. Richheimer and was quite pleased with his explanation of the options that were available to me. I have have had a stigmatism and wore contact lenses for over 40 years. My surgery's were schedule 1 week apart for each eye and the result has far exceeded my expectations! I no longer see a dull world, everything is so clear, clean and sharp. My experience was superb from the nursing staff to Dr. Richheimer. I highly recommend Dr. Richheimer for his solid experience and steady hand. Yay! I can see clearly now!!
About Dr. William Richheimer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Portuguese
- 1376583575
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cornell U
