Overview of Dr. William Roberts, MD

Dr. William Roberts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.