Dr. William Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Robinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Upstate Gastroenterology Assocs2200 Burdett Ave Ste 205, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-0234
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful. been going to him over 25 years. if all doctor were as kind and understanding, what a wonderful medical world it would be.
About Dr. William Robinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932113149
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
