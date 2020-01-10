Overview

Dr. William Robinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Robinson works at Upstate Gastroenterology Assocs in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.