See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Florence, AL
Dr. William Roddy, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Roddy, DO

Internal Medicine
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Roddy, DO

Dr. William Roddy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Roddy works at William M Roddy Md in Florence, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jerrel McAnalley, MD
Dr. Jerrel McAnalley, MD
4.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Roddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William M Roddy Md
    201 S Court St Ste 400, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 768-1237
  2. 2
    Yielding Family Medicine
    810 S MONTGOMERY AVE, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 768-1237

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Roddy?

Apr 29, 2021
Dr. roddy is by far the best doctor in this area has ever seen or known. He pull me out of the deepest depths of depression. Additionally I was crippled with anxiety and panic. Within three days Dr. Roddy had me 99% better. I’ve been to at least 10 doctors before him and none of them help me at all. Please return to practice Dr. Roddy. We cannot do without you.
— Apr 29, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Roddy, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Roddy, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roddy to family and friends

Dr. Roddy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Roddy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Roddy, DO.

About Dr. William Roddy, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427076686
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Roddy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Roddy, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.