Overview of Dr. William Rogers, MD

Dr. William Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.