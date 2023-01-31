Dr. William Rogers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Rogers, DPM
Dr. William Rogers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
-
1
Alabama Foot Specialists5614 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 206-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
I was most pleased with Dr. Rogers. He was very caring and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing the services of a podiatrist. He dealt with two problem toenails on my first visit.
About Dr. William Rogers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558343780
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.