Overview

Dr. William Rollins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Rollins works at Family Practice Centers-Canton in Canton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.