Dr. William Rolston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Rolston, MD
Dr. William Rolston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Rolston's Office Locations
1
Kanis Office10201 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5050
2
Drew Memorial Hospital Inc.778 Scogin Dr, Monticello, AR 71655 Directions (501) 227-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Rolston placed tubes in my daughters ears, went fantastic couldn’t have asked for a better dr from start to finish on that, I had some issues going on was referred to an ent, went to one, (had already been on antibiotics for 3 months) he prescribed me antibiotics and said come back in a month, did not like the encounter, got an appointment with Dr. Rolston within a week, was scheduled surgery within the week of consultation, pretty serious procedure that took 2 hours. I’m still in recovery but I would not hesitate in him doing another procedure for me or anyone else I care about. From start to where I am in recovery now has been hands down amazing from him to his staff.
About Dr. William Rolston, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University Of Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
