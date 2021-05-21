Overview of Dr. William Roman, DPM

Dr. William Roman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Roman works at William P Roman DPM in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.