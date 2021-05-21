See All Podiatric Surgeons in Valparaiso, IN
Super Profile

Dr. William Roman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Valparaiso, IN
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Roman, DPM

Dr. William Roman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Roman works at William P Roman DPM in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Physicians Group LLC
    2308 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 464-9588
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2021
    Dr. Roman is great. He Is very smart and caring and listens to his patients.
    — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. William Roman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760442271
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Norwegian American Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SAINT XAVIER UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Roman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roman works at William P Roman DPM in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Roman’s profile.

    Dr. Roman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

