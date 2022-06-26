Dr. William Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. William Romero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dix Hills, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Philippines.
Locations
Romero Clinic103 Majestic Dr, Dix Hills, NY 11746 Directions (631) 858-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Romero is the best. Always a natural look after your treatments. I have been a patient for years and recommend 5 stars excellent
About Dr. William Romero, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508980426
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- New York Medical College Lincoln Hospital
- University of the Philippines
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
