Dr. William Rosenthal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (23)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Rosenthal, MD

Dr. William Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Mid-America Retina Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-America Retina Consultants
    10740 Nall Ave Ste 215, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 756-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Hole

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 20, 2021
    I saw Dr. Rosenthal after another doctor told me I had to live with my eye condition until I would need a major eye surgeon. I went to see Dr Rosenthal who seemed very concerned about me and wanted to avoid that surgery. Although I had to go to another specialist, he continued to check on me and saw that I was taken care of. I found Dr Rosenthal to care about his patients even when it inconvenienced him. He stayed late to see me on a couple of different occasions. Highly recommend him. Very impressed.
    Judy Rinkenbaugh — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Rosenthal, MD
    About Dr. William Rosenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043218415
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Tulane U/La Sch Med
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp of Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal works at Mid-America Retina Consultants in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthal’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

