Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Rosenthal, MD
Overview of Dr. William Rosenthal, MD
Dr. William Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-America Retina Consultants10740 Nall Ave Ste 215, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 756-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
I saw Dr. Rosenthal after another doctor told me I had to live with my eye condition until I would need a major eye surgeon. I went to see Dr Rosenthal who seemed very concerned about me and wanted to avoid that surgery. Although I had to go to another specialist, he continued to check on me and saw that I was taken care of. I found Dr Rosenthal to care about his patients even when it inconvenienced him. He stayed late to see me on a couple of different occasions. Highly recommend him. Very impressed.
About Dr. William Rosenthal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1043218415
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane U/La Sch Med
- St Lukes Hosp of Kansas City
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.