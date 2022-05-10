Dr. William Ross, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ross, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Ross, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Family Dentistry3620 Scroggins Dr, Waco, TX 76705 Directions (254) 651-3679
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
They got me right in, made X-rays, knew I was in pain. Dr Ross explained the tooth was infected, had to come out & extracted it that day. Very professional & very caring. Thumbs up to entire office staff & Dr Ross.
About Dr. William Ross, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1881669653
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.