Overview of Dr. William Rossy, MD

Dr. William Rossy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Rossy works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ and Ewing, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.