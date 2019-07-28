Overview

Dr. William Roundtree, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine (Formerly Bowman Gray School Of Medicine) and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Roundtree works at William Roundtree, M.D. in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.