Dr. Rowane II accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Rowane II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Rowane II, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Rowane II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ravenwood Health12557 Ravenwood Dr, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-3568Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Dba Middlefield Primary Care16030 E High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-5355Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowane II?
Very caring and knowledgeable. Patient and understanding with children. Listens to your concerns and the child's. Explains any questions you have carefully.
About Dr. William Rowane II, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932245214
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowane II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowane II works at
Dr. Rowane II has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowane II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowane II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowane II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowane II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowane II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.