Dr. William Roy, MD

Oncology
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Roy, MD

Dr. William Roy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Roy works at Cancer Center of Acadiana at LGMC in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Fairhope, AL and Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center of Acadiana
    1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8400
  2. 2
    American Family Care - Fairhope
    10040A County Road 48, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 517-8055
  3. 3
    American Family Care - Daphne
    6631 Park Dr, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 375-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Neutropenia
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Neutropenia
Anemia

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. William Roy, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225051204
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale U Sch of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

