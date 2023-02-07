Dr. William Rule, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rule is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rule, MD
Overview of Dr. William Rule, MD
Dr. William Rule, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Rule works at
Dr. Rule's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rule?
My experience with Dr. Rule was absolutely the best. One cannot ask for a more caring, down to earth, knowledgable and professional physician. Highly recommended.
About Dr. William Rule, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538346606
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- UC San Francisco
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rule has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rule using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rule works at
Dr. Rule speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rule. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rule.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.