See All Radiation Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. William Rule, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Rule, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. William Rule, MD

Dr. William Rule, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Rule works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rule's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rule?

Feb 07, 2023
My experience with Dr. Rule was absolutely the best. One cannot ask for a more caring, down to earth, knowledgable and professional physician. Highly recommended.
MomoM — Feb 07, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Rule, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Rule, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rule to family and friends

Dr. Rule's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rule

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Rule, MD.

About Dr. William Rule, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538346606
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
Residency
Internship
  • UC San Francisco
Internship
Medical Education
  • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Rule, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rule is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rule has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rule. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rule.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.