Dr. William Rupp, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Saint Paul, MN
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Rupp, MD

Dr. William Rupp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rupp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1141 SUMMIT AVE, Saint Paul, MN 55105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 222-7898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. William Rupp, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 46 years of experience
  • English
  • 1063487643
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Rupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

