Overview of Dr. William Rusche, MD

Dr. William Rusche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Daviess Community Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Rusche works at Varicose Vein Treatment Center in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.