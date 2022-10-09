See All Urologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. William Russell III, MD

Urology
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Russell III, MD

Dr. William Russell III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Russell III works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Russell III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt
    1905 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2022
    I have been going to him for years now, to check up on a kidney cancer, removed one kidney and have been following up with him ever since. My first visit with him was during the office lunch break, he told them for me to come in during his lunch. He was magnificent in all ways. Courteous, nice, explained things very well. I had a couple friends come with me due to me not being married at the time. He welcomed them. He took out my kidney with no cancer spread to other areas. This was a large tumor. Anyway, each visit is always good. I know he has retired since my last appt and he told me I would be seeing someone new this time. I was happy for him but knowing that he saved my life was sad to say good bye but it is time for him to have some fun. Thanks Dr. Russell...................forever grateful!!
    J Jackson — Oct 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Russell III, MD
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. William Russell III, MD

    • Urology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1689674954
    Education & Certifications

    • University Fl Affil Hosps|University Of Fl College Of Med
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell III works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Russell III’s profile.

    Dr. Russell III has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

