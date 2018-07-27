Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. William Ryan, MD
Dr. William Ryan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
Manica Isiguzo MD PA34910 Interstate 10 W Ste 601, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 248-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan took the time to thoroughly go over my Dad's history and make recommendations for him. I felt he really cared about his welfare and he spoke to us (the family) in a way that was very informative and respectful. I am very happy to finally find someone who can help my Dad with his breathing problems. Extremely professional and personable. The office staff also get the highest praise for their professionalism and caring spirit. Gorgeous, clean office.
About Dr. William Ryan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1841271319
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.