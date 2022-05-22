Overview of Dr. William Saar, DO

Dr. William Saar, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saar works at Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers in Wexford, PA with other offices in Butler, PA, Mars, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.