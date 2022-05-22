Dr. William Saar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Saar, DO
Overview of Dr. William Saar, DO
Dr. William Saar, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Saar works at
Dr. Saar's Office Locations
-
1
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers7500 Brooktree Rd Ste 302, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 635-8495
-
2
Tri Rivers Physical Therapy LLC142 Clearview Cir, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 874-7483
-
3
Tri Rivers Surgical Associates Inc.6998 Crider Rd Ste 110, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (866) 874-7483
-
4
Pittsburgh Office9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2120, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saar?
I have had both Achilles’ tendons repaired by Dr. Saar. I have been very satisfied and appreciative of the outcomes of both feet. I find he and his team to be very professional and extremely kind. These surgeries are a long recovery and I have always been encouraged each time I visit, which is very welcomed. I have recommended Dr. Saar to others. I am very grateful.
About Dr. William Saar, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073590311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saar works at
Dr. Saar has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.