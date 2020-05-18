Dr. William Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sabbagh, MD
Overview of Dr. William Sabbagh, MD
Dr. William Sabbagh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations
Straith Clinic P.c.32000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 270-5272Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabbagh?
I wanted a rhinoplasty for years but was very nervous... I didn't mind my appearance from the front but hated my side profile. I went to several consultations with other plastic surgeons but it didn't feel like the right fit. Dr. Sabbaugh did my rhinoplasty and I couldn't be happier with my new nose! It is very subtle and looks so natural. He is the best! I wish I had done it sooner... worth every penny!
About Dr. William Sabbagh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University School Med/Tex Med Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Med Center
- New Rochelle Hospital Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
