Dr. William Sabbagh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (33)
Map Pin Small Bingham Farms, MI
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Sabbagh, MD

Dr. William Sabbagh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Sabbagh works at Straith Clinic PC in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Straith Clinic P.c.
    32000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 270-5272
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age Spots
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Treatment frequency



Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Alexa Yates — May 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. William Sabbagh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689622276
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor University School Med/Tex Med Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital Med Center
Residency
Internship
  • New Rochelle Hospital Med Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Albion College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sabbagh works at Straith Clinic PC in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sabbagh’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

