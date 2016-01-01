Dr. William Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sachs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Sachs works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Sachs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U MN
- Abbott Nwestern/Allina Health Sy
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sachs works at
Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
