Dr. William Salcedo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|WM SCHOLL COLL POD MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Salcedo Podiatry1331 SE Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 276-4951Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient from front office staff to Dr. Salcedo. Dr is well versed and explains problems and solutions very well. Appointment was easy to make and time spent with me was more than adequate.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pembroke Pines Hosp
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|WM SCHOLL COLL POD MED
- Foot Surgery
